K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Holdings in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFHT. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

EFHT stock remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.