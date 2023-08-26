K2 Principal Fund L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report) by 3,311.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,196 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.67% of Graphite Bio worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphite Bio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 156,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,121. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Graphite Bio Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.