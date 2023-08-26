K2 Principal Fund L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,197 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ambev by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,551,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,263,000 after acquiring an additional 690,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $41,415,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 22,352,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ambev

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.