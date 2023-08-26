K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Stock Position in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. cut its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 4.15% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

PMCB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.