Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Up 380.7% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 380.7% from the July 31st total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 10,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,782. The firm has a market cap of $242.92 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Further Reading

