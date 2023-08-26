Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kane Biotech Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

