Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut KAO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.
