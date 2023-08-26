KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBCSY

KBC Group Stock Up 0.2 %

About KBC Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 15,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,734. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.