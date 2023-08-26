Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.86. 2,418,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,397. The firm has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.16 and its 200 day moving average is $303.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

