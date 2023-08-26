KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KKR opened at $59.50 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198 and sold 40,000,000 shares valued at $1,267,750,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

