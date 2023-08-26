Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Klabin Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0977 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Klabin’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

