Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $63.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

