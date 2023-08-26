Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-4% yr/yr to ~$16.51-16.86, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.09 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.58.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Down 6.9 %

KSS stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.