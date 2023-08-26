Koovs (LON:KOOV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares.

Koovs Stock Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.20.

About Koovs

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

