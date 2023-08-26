Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.21

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.21 and traded as high as $37.57. Koppers shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 72,436 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,359 shares of company stock valued at $752,841. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 153,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 33.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 577,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 74,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 974,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,360 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

