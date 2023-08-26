Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.6 %

KOSS stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Koss has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.