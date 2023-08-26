Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA) Insider Purchases A$13,000.00 in Stock

Krakatoa Resources Limited (ASX:KTA – Get Free Report) insider David Palumbo purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($8,333.33).

Krakatoa Resources Limited acquires and develops resource-based projects in Western Australia. It focuses on exploring gold, copper, lithium, rare earth, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Belgravia project that covers an area of 80 square kilometers located in the Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; Turon project, which covers an area of 120 square kilometers located in the East Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; the Rand Gold project that covers an area of 580 square kilometers located in the Central Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales; and the Mt Clere Rare Earth project comprising 8 tenement applications covering an area of approximately 1,800 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

