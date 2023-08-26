Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kubota stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.06. 13,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,338. Kubota has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $81.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.43. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

