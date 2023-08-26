Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,283 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,851,000 after acquiring an additional 125,363 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. 3,274,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

