Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMACU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 105,778 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

