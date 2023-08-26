LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Judd Dayton Purchases 5,490 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeVantage alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Judd Dayton bought 3,788 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,030.88.

LifeVantage Stock Up 1.4 %

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,903. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.