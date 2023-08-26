LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Judd Dayton Purchases 5,490 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Judd Dayton bought 5,490 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 749,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 23rd, Judd Dayton bought 3,788 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,030.88.
LifeVantage Stock Up 1.4 %
LifeVantage stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,903. LifeVantage Co. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
