Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CFO Purchases $48,482.64 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) CFO Jayme L. Brooks purchased 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $48,482.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Limbach Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 107.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limbach by 1,332.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMB shares. TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Limbach from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limbach from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limbach currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

