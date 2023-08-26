Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $381.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.44. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

