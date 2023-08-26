LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Head to Head Comparison

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Banner shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 4.46% 4.01% 0.47% Banner 28.30% 14.40% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33 Banner 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LINKBANCORP and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.

LINKBANCORP presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Banner has a consensus target price of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. LINKBANCORP pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banner pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.56 $5.60 million $0.20 34.05 Banner $647.82 million 2.29 $195.38 million $5.77 7.48

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

