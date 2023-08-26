Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Holdings Decreased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 652,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at $690,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $243,228. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.7 %

LQDT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 103,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,269. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $554.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

