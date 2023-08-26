Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.
Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Company Profile
NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.