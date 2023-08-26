L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $86.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $97.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

