L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the July 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L’Oréal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
