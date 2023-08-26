Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $223.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

