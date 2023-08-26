Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

