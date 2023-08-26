Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 860.0% in August

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

PSHIF remained flat at C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Lucero Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSHIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

