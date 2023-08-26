Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $89.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,866,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

