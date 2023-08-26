LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 268.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

LumiraDx Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.39 on Friday. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in LumiraDx in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 36,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

