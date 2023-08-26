MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.