Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Macy’s stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

