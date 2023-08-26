Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 714.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $73,786,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

