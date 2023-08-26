Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in August

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.71.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
