Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Up 525.0% in August

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Malayan Banking Berhad Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Malayan Banking Berhad has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.