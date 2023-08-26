Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 8,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

