Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.46. 3,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLFNF. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

