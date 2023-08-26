Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.50.
MAKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 270 ($3.44) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
