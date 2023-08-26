Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $199.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.