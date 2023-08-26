Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Masimo in a report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Masimo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Up 1.5 %

Masimo stock opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. Masimo has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.