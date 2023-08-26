Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $510.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $442.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.96.

MA stock opened at $402.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

