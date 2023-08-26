McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,409. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.37. The company has a market cap of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,954 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

