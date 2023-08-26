McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 904.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

MCK opened at $423.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.02. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

