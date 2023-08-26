Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Medaro Mining stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.11. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

