Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medaro Mining Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Medaro Mining stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,219. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.11. Medaro Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.
About Medaro Mining
