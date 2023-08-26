Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of MDT opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $92.93.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

