MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

MEG stock opened at C$23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.91 and a 52 week high of C$24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.0141313 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

