Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Price Target Increased to $15.37 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.55 to $15.37 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Megaport from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Megaport alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGPPF

Megaport Price Performance

About Megaport

OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.