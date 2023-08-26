Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Price Target Increased to $15.37 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.55 to $15.37 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Megaport from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
