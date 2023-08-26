Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $12,461,940 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.50. 23,490,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,032,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.03 and its 200 day moving average is $245.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.