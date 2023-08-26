MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 347.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 429,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 136,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

CIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. 32,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

